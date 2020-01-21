Sen. Peter Lucido accused of sexual harassment against fellow senator

There is word of another scandal involving state Senator Peter Lucido (R-Shelby Township) .



This time, the allegations are coming from another lawmaker.



On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak filed a sexual harassment charge against Sen. Lucido.



“It was my first time here in Lansing and the first time meeting plenty of my colleagues.” Said Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D-Royal Oak).



Senator McMorrow, talking about an orientation for new lawmakers.

Where she introduced herself to Sen. Lucido



“He shook my hand, put a hand on the low of my back, grazing my hip and upper rear. And held it there.” Said McMorrow.



McMorrow says Sen. Lucido then asked where she was from and who she ran against.



“I said I beat my opponent and his response was I can see why.” McMorrow added.



And, after their exchange.



“It was deflating after running a campaign for a year and half. You know it wasn’t are you qualified for this job, whats your background, how do you feel. In that moment, it felt like a piece of meat. It implied you won because of what you look like.” McMorrow added.



Senator McMorrow says she saw Allison Donahue’s article about her experience with Sen. Lucido.



That made her come forward.



“In that moment i felt a bit of responsibility for not having said something sooner. Because i made the calculus decision for my own reasons for my own career. And it just made me think this week how many other women have the same calculus, and have not said something.” McMorrow added.



State Sen. Peter J. Lucido issued the following statement on Tuesday to 6 News in response to an allegation of sexual harassment.



“I categorically deny this allegation, which I believe is completely untrue and politically motivated.”



Senator McMorrows hope for coming forward?

“Is that we encourage and support people who come forward, that’s everyone. If you see it or something happens to you or its uncomfortable lets tell people, lets have an open dialogue.” Said McMorrow.