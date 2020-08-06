Single mom struggling after added $600 unemployment boost ends

While people continue to file for unemployment across the state, many families are still struggling without that $600.

Senator Debbie Stabenow hosted a virtual conference to hear stories from people impacted by this.

Lindsey Katerberg lost her job, during the pandemic.

She is also a single mom of a teenage boy, while she was lucky enough to get unemployment and some money in savings.



The money started to go quickly, as her bills continued to pile up.

Like rent, utilities, groceries, and even student loans; because she didn’t qualify under the ‘Cares Act’ for her loans to be put aside.

“I don’t know how I would be making my rent and all those other mountains of financial obligations. I don’t know how I would meet without that $600. There is no way unemployment alone would cover those expenses and there’s just a lot of anxiety for the future about what is going to happen without me being able to rely on that.” Said Lindsey Katerberg, Single mother who relies on pandemic assistance.

Senator Debbie Stabenow, says she will continue to fight for this relief package in Washington.



She’s hopeful that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will come together on something that will help people who are struggling right now.