Sparrow Hospital has now performed more than 200,000 Covid-19 tests

LANSING, Mich. – (WLNS)

Officials with Sparrow Hospital will speak publicly on Monday about reaching the milestone of performing its 200,000th test for Covid-19.

Organizers say, leaders of Sparrow Laboratories will discuss the milestone, testing trends as the pandemic continues to surge, and our latest testing technology they are now using.

Health officials say, only a few places in Michigan have been able to reach 200,000 tests and point to innovative drive-thru locations and becoming one of the first hospitals in Michigan to offer tests for inpatients.