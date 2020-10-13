State house lawmakers meeting to address new Covid-19 legislation

State house lawmakers will be at the Capitol Tuesday to consider new legislation started in the state senate from last week relating to Covid-19.

This house session is in response of the state supreme court rulings against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the removal of emergency powers and executive orders from the state of emergency.

Senators recently approved unemployment benefits for certain employees during a declared emergency, the admittance of Covid-19 positive patients to nursing homes from other facilities and discussion of a pandemic health care immunity act.

Tuesday’s session starts at 10 in the morning. Stay with 6 News for developments on-air, online, and through our 6 News app.