State legislative leaders are called to the White House by Trump

Washington D.C.-(WLNS) Tonight Republican lawmakers are at the white house meeting with President Donald Trump, including Sen. Majority leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

The visit is gaining national attention as Democrats claim this is an effort to try and change the election results in Michigan.

This comes days after President Trump called Michigan Republicans from the Wayne County Board of Canvassers who had just voted to certify election results- but then decided to try and change it the next day.

Now 5 high-ranking Michigan Republicans have been invited to the white house just 72-hours before Michigan is set to make former Vice President Biden’s victory official.



State democrats believe this is all in the effort of the president trying to steal the Michigan election, which he lost by more than 150-thousand votes.