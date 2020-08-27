Struggling businesses asking the city of East Lansing for COVID-19 relief

It's the first day of school unlike any other, as Charlotte Public Schools is one of the first in Mid-Michigan to welcome students back.

The school district gave families the option to do in-person or virtual learning.

Superintendent Mandy Stewart says 33-34% chose to do virtual learning.

For the kids, who did in-person learning Superintendent Stewart says everything went as planned."Kids are more adaptable then we think they are, as far as what I saw today. All the kids were wearing a mask, which we were concerned about." Said Superintendent Mandy Stewart, Charlotte Public School.

Students we spoke with agreed.

"I think it's pretty okay, I like how the teachers went through all the procedures that we had to do and that we have to respect like wearing your masks, sanitize, stay 6 feet away." Said Danielle Smith, Senior at Charlotte High School.

Those are just some of the changes.

"Depending on the line structure there might be lines on the ground with arrows. we've added lunches so people can be spaced out in the cafeteria better. Certain buildings there are x's on seats so students know they can't sit next to each other." Said Superintendent Mandy Stewart, Charlotte Public School.

Danielle Smith is excited to be back, even if this won't be the senior year she expected.

"It was definitely different, but I liked seeing my friends. I'm just glad to be back here." Smith added.

The Superintendent added, if there's an outbreak at any of the schools in the district, classes will shift to online only.