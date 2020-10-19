Third election office opening up for Lansing voters

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Lansing city clerk Chris Swope will open the cities third satellite election office on Monday. It’ll mark the first time ever Lansing voters will have three full-service locations to register to vote, pick up an absentee ballot, or turn a ballot in.

The new office will be located at the Alfreda Schmidt South Side Community Center at 5825 Wise Road.

According to Swope, these offices will allow voters the convenience of selecting the location and the time they would like to complete their ballot.

The new election office will be open from 8 am until 6 pm, Monday thru Friday until November 2.