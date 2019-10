It’s almost Halloween and in East Lansing the MSU Broad Museum will open it’s doors for ArachnoBROADia tonight.

It’s a night to celebrate with some eight-legged friends and a little trick-or-treating.

There will be games, Halloween themed crafts, and the chance to interact with your favorite creepy crawly friends from the MSU Bug House.

Kids of all ages are invited to the free event.

It will take place Wednesday, Oct. 30th from 5-8pm in The Broad Museum.