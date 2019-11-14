This Morning: Deadline for Salvation Army holiday assistance Nov. 15

If you need help this holiday season putting food on the table or toys under the tree, the Salvation Army is offering some assistance.

But if you’re in need, you’ll have to act fast.

The deadline to sign up for help is Friday, Nov. 15th.

The Salvation Army offers holiday assistance in both the form of food gift cards and toys.

The non-profit offers help to residents in Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Those interested, can stop by the Salvation Army Distribution Center at 3305 S. Pennsylvania Ave. and apply today and tomorrow.

You don’t need an appointment to apply, but you will need a picture ID, address verification, proof of all children living in the home, and monthly incomes.

Last year, the Salvation Army helped more than 2,500 families here in mid-Michigan.

If you’d like to donate, you can take new, unwrapped toys to the Salvation Army’s distribution center in Lansing or wait for those red kettles to start showing up around town and drop a few dollars in.

You can also call or go online to the Salvation Army today and donate