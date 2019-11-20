This Morning: Developing police situation at Speedway in Lansing

We’re working to get new details about a situation that took place at the Speedway near Jolly and Dunckel roads in Lansing around 5:30AM.

Several Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies taped off an area where blood appeared to have been on the ground.

Those deputies tell 6 News a woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It’s still unclear if the shooting happened at the speedway or elsewhere.

Authorities say there are no suspects at this time.

We will continue to follow this story for any major developments.