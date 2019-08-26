This Morning: First day of school for students in Lansing

It’s back to school for students in Lansing.

With a new year, brings a new Easter High School officially opening it’s doors today.

Between a new cafeteria, gym, updated classrooms, and even a hangout space to do homework.. there are a lot of new spaces for students.

The remodeled building sits at the site of the former Pattengill Middle School.

However last week, students and community members had the chance to revisit the original Eastern High School on North Pennsylvania for the last time after 90 years to say their goodbyes.

The building was bought by Sparrow Hospital and there’s no word yet on what will be done to it.

The district spent $14 million to transform Pattengill into a modern high school with updated technology for students.

About 1200 of them from 7th through 12th grade will walk it’s hallways starting today.

Later this morning, Lansing’s Superintendent along with the State Superintendent will be welcoming students back to school.