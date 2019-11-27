This Morning: Nite Lights return to Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway will come to life with three miles of bright lights and holiday music.

Visitors can drive on the famous track starting Thursday night.

The display features more than 300 displays and thousands of lights.

Guests will drive through 7 lighted tunnels as the lights dance along to choreographed holiday music.

The display will be open for cars starting Thanksgiving night and will remain open every day through Dec. 31st.

The speedway’s winter wonderland and visits with Santa will start this weekend as well.

The cost is $20 a car.

