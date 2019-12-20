This Morning: Protecting your home during the holidays

Many believe the holiday season is the best time of year, but that’s also the feeling for burglars.

With lots of extra gifts in the house and extra money lying around, it’s important to keep in mind that your home can be a target for criminals.

So if you’re headed out of town for the week or are staying at home, if your Christmas tree is lit with dozens of gifts underneath it, authorities say make sure they can’t be easily seen from the outside.

Also watch what you’re posting on social media.

Criminals can seek out what types of gifts your getting or when you plan to leave for a vacation.

Don’t run external lights through a window. That little wedge the wire leaves is all a burglar needs to pry their way in.

Make sure your home is well lit.

Be careful when throwing out packaging. As it sits by the curb, you could be telling the whole block what gifts are inside.

You can always invest in a home security system, but if you don’t have the money these might be some ideas to try first instead.