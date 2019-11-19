This Morning: Public meeting to discuss future I-496 construction project

Community members are invited to take part in a public meeting tonight to discuss construction set to take place on a strip of I-496 in the Spring of 2020.

The meeting will take place at Lansing Community College’s West Campus from 4-6pm.

MDOT officials will be on hand to answer any questions drivers have.

The $60-million project will repave the freeway and ramps between I-96 and Lansing Roads.

It will also provide maintenance to bridges and check the entrance and exit ramps at both I-96 and Creyts Rd. and I-96 and Waverly Roads to see if they need repairs or repaving.

The full project will take about a year to complete. Closures will happen one side of the freeway at a time. Updates will be listed on MDOT’s website.