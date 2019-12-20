This Morning: Saturday busiest holiday travel day recorded

According to AAA, more Americans will travel this holiday season than ever recorded.

It’s estimated 115.6 million people will travel between this Saturday and Jan. 1.

That is the most in nearly 20 years since AAA began tracking in 2000, and represents an increase of 3.9% over last year, or 4.3 million more people packing up their sleighs for a holiday getaway.

According to the data, big things to note:

The day after Christmas will be the worst day for travel with afternoon delays through Detroit 1.4x higher than normal.

“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” said Paula Twidale, vice president, AAA Travel.

“Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays.”

More people are expected to be on the roads rather than flying this year so AAA officials say knowing when and where major delays will happen can save time.

If you’re headed to the airport, AAA says the busiest day will be Dec. 22nd. You’ll want to arrive early and if you can travel on Christmas Eve, AAA says that’s the cheapest.