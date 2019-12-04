This Morning: State Representatives hope to pass bill to ban pet leasing in Michigan

State Representatives will be in the Capital City today to announce new legislation to ban the practice of “pet leasing.”

The announcement will take place at the Anderson House office building in Lansing.

Here’s how it works:

According to State Reps, customers are lured into signing what they believe is a loan allowing them to make low monthly payments on their pet.

But it’s not really a loan at all. It’s a lease and customers often don’t realize until it’s too late.

Some saying they end up paying two times more for their pet in the long run.

ASPCA officials have said in the past that some people have even had pets that have died during the course of the lease and were expected to continue payments.

State Reps in Michigan are hoping to to ban the process in Michigan saying they are aware of some pet shops using the lease contracts and want it stopped.

“I’m worried about the person that maybe can’t make that payment and has to have the pet taken away. Just that person being heartbroken and also disturbing a pet’s comfort zone,” says (R) State Rep. Tommy Brann.

“Those are real instances, where a person can pay $2500 for a pet and find out your only renting it and at the end of that rental period, they’re paying as much as $6200 total for that pet. That’s just wrong,” says (D) State Rep. Bill Sowerby.

The idea behind the lease contracts is to make low monthly payments on a pet.

However ASPCA officials say if you can’t afford to buy a pet in full, you shouldn’t get one.

The bill to ban pet leasing will be announced Wednesday at 3:30pm.