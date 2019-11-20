This Morning: State Supreme Court to discuss use of cell phones in courthouses

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Major phone companies are telling the country’s state attorneys general that they will do more against robocalls. It’s the latest step from government and industry to combat the growing problem. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

The Michigan Supreme Court will hold a public hearing today to discuss the use of cell phones in a courthouse.

Lawyers are in favor of the change but court clerks around Michigan are criticizing the proposal.

Usually only lawyers, court staff, and media are allowed to bring electronic devices into the courtroom.

But that could change.

Meaning soon anyone could carry in a cell phone and use it to take notes, search the internet, and send texts to the person sitting next to them.

This is a big concern for court clerks.

They say the proposed rule would also allow people with cell phones to take pictures of files for free.

When right now, clerk’s for example in Mason County, charge $1 per page of a document copied.

Clerk’s say this would put a dent in their revenue.

However, some lawyers think the proposed rule is a good thing because it may help them stay in touch with clients in a courthouse.

The hearing where you can share your thoughts on the matter is scheduled for 9:30AM at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing.