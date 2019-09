It’s Friday the 13th, a perfect opening night for Jackson’s Underworld.

If you’ve never been, there are two attractions.

A four story haunted house and a more family friendly haunt called Psycho Vision 3D.

This year is the 10th anniversary for Jackson’s Underworld.

Doors open tonight at 7PM.

Monster repellent glow sticks are available for both children and adults.

