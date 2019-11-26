This Morning: Turkey day tips for travelers

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 file photo, travelers check their phones at Indianapolis International Airport in Indianapolis. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, a federal court in Boston ruled that warrantless U.S. government searches of the phones and laptops of international travelers at airports and other U.S. ports of entry violate the Fourth Amendment. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Thanksgiving week marks the beginning of the holiday season and for many, a busy time for traveling.

According to AAA, more than 55 million people will travel more than 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.

If you’re planning to hit the roads, experts say try to avoid Wednesday afternoon.

If you’re traveling through Detroit Wednesday between 5-7pm, delays are expected to be about 2.6 times longer than normal.

At the Capital City International Airport, flights are on schedule as of today, but we can expect some winter weather to arrive in the next few days so you’ll want to watch for delays.

Some tips from TSA: