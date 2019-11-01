This Morning: Vigil held tonight for children killed in house fire

Mid-Michigan continues to mourn the loss of three children who lost their lives in a fire earlier this week.

Today, the community will come together to support each other and share their grief.

Early Wednesday morning, fire officials say there were 7 people inside the home in the 2000 block of New York Avenue in North Lansing when an accidental, possibly electrical fire broke out killing 3 children.

They were only 8, 5, and 3 years old.

Four others were injured, but survived.

“Firefighters were having a real tough time with this one. Even though they did an amazing job on scene, they got the fire done quickly, they did a hard aggressive search they had all the victims out of the house in less than 7 minutes. They did all they could possibly do. They just couldn’t save them,” says Lansing Asst. Fire Chief, Mike Tobin.

“It’s just tragic ya know, to have everybody come together for something like this,” says family member, Rumaldo Rodrigues.”

There are two different fundraisers that were started after the house fire for the family. Combined, both have reached more than 40 thousand dollars.

Tonight, that love will continue as family and friends gather for a vigil taking place at the home on New York Avenue at 7pm.