This Morning: Watch for scams during medicare enrollment period

The medicare enrollment period is open and if you’re applying or making changes for next year, health officials want to warn you about scammers.

Every fall, experts say criminals are stepping up their game. This ranges from a person pretending to be a medicare representative or a fraudulent provider trying to prescribe you services.

According to the FTC, this year scammers have been targeting adults with a scheme to get free or low cost back and knee braces.

They’re calling, running ads, and mailing letters to get people to give out their information.

Then using it to bill medicare for a brace that never comes.

Things to remember, never give your medicare or personal information out over the phone.

If you suspect someone is using your info, check your summary notice.

If you need medical equipment like a brace, talk to your doctor.

