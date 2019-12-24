This Morning: Ways to give back locally on Christmas Eve

It’s Christmas Eve and if you’ve got your shopping done but are still looking for a way to give back this holiday season, there are many ways locally you can make a difference today.
- Cole Academy East is looking for donations for a kindergarten biking program. This is in East Lansing and instructors are on a mission to teach every child how to ride a bike. By donating, you can help certify teachers and buy bikes for kids to use during gym class. If Cole Academy East meets it’s goal, it would be the first in Michigan to partner with the “All Kids Bike Kindergarten Program.” To donate: https://support.allkidsbike.org/cole-academy-east
- If you’re grabbing some last minute groceries from Meijer today, you can also purchase what’s called a $10 “Simply Give” donation card at check out. That money is then converted into a gift card and given to a local pantry. For example, if you’re shopping in Bath it’s given to Haven House. Charlotte, it goes to St. Vincent de Paul. Jackson, Immanuel Lutheran Church. Lansing, Ray of Hope Food Pantry. To donate: http://meijercommunity.com/community-needs/hunger-relief/simply-give/
- Animal lovers, Buddy’s Pals in Lansing brings trained dogs into classrooms to motivate students to learn a few hours a week. It’s already in many Lansing area schools.Money collected over the holidays will go toward paying for gas to get to each school. https://www.facebook.com/BuddysPALS123/ Venmo: @joan-spagnuolo
- If you’re a frequent Amazon shopper, try adding one or two items to your checkout cart to help benefit Lansing’s Refugee Development Center. The organization has an Amazon Wish List and is looking for kids hats, gloves, and jackets. It works to help newcomers, both adults and children become more self-sufficient such as learning English or finding a tutor in mid-Michigan. To donate: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2IXOZTU8LH5JX/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_3?_encoding=UTF8&type=wishlist&fbclid=IwAR3JRjMKfOMzgnPMO41PaxNpNtpc8HlasfJqe5nnlKGzzaUH2PJTXPJ5soc
- If you don’t have any money left to spare. The Red Cross is always looking for those willing to donate blood or platelets. More than 50% of all platelet donations go to cancer patients. To donate: https://www.redcross.org/local/michigan.html