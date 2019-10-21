This Morning: Weather plays a role in fall harvesting

Michigan farmers tell us it’s been a rough season so far after a wet spring and dry summer.

6 News Reporter, Veronica Gabriel, paid a visit to Reese Farms back in the spring and found lots of standing water. The owner didn’t know what would happen come Fall, so she decided to check back in.

It’s pumpkin picking time for Robert Reese.

The farmer cuts each orange, seed-filled squash by hand.

Setting them up for sale in his front yard.

“You get some that are extremely misshapen and then you also get your nice and round. Every pumpkin is different,” Farmer Robert Reese.

One thing he says customers may notice this year is the pumpkin crop is smaller than normal.

He says that’s due to the weather.

“Usually I start seeing some nice orange pumpkins by the end of August. Really I didn’t see any until that first second week of September,” says Reese.

That wet spring and dry summer, he says is affecting more than just pumpkins.

“This was picked right behind me in a little sandy spot, just a tiny little ear. Then we went about 20 feet down the row here to have a good size ear,” says Reese.

According to an October USDA Agriculture Report, Michigan farmers might be bracing for a rough corn harvest due to that wide range of crop maturity.

“It’s hard to tell what average is going to be when you have such extreme variability,” says Reese.

Forecasts show farmers could see record-lows among crops due to wet spring weather.

“There was about a 3 acre lake with water all about through the 15th of June,” Reese says.

However farmers like Reese are keeping fingers crossed and hopes high saying at least for his fields there’s corn and plenty of pumpkins to go around.