U.S. attorney releases evidence tied to Whitmer kidnapping plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The U.S. Attorney’s office publicly released evidence in its case against six men charged in a plot to kidnap the governor.

Andrew Feather from our fellow CBS affiliate in Grand Rapids gives us a look at the photos and videos that will be used as evidence in this high profile case.

The evidence includes guns, tactical training, and surveillance of the governor’s vacation home.

In more than 20 exhibits the U.S. government lays out its case against five men facing federal charges for their role in an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the Michigan government.

Videos, often collected by confidential sources and undercover agents, give a behind the scenes look at the alleged plot. The FBI’s case agent testified this video was collected during a field training exercise where the kidnapping plot was discussed.

The feds say these videos show two of the alleged conspirators showing how good they are at rapid reloading rifles, which an agent testified is only necessary if you believe you’ll be in a gun battle.

Other evidence includes this photo, taken by a confidential informant, which the department of justice says is alleged ringleader Adam Fox performing surveillance on Governor Whitmer’s vacation home.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, conspirators made two trips to surveil and map out the home. they say this photo shows fox drawing a sketch of the area around the home. another photo includes the actual map they allege fox drew.

Encrypted text messages show members of the group allegedly worried that they had been infiltrated… even arranging a meeting with personal documents to prove their identities.

In other messages, the suspects allegedly say they need to keep a low profile in order to execute their plans.