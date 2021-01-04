Wyoming bars, restaurants to resume normal hours

Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Earlier in the day Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a series of orders and advisories, including a stay-at-home advisory, and an order suspending all alcohol sales in bars, restaurants or catered events during the night before Thanksgiving. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) -Bars and restaurants across Wyoming will be allowed to return to normal operating hours beginning Jan. 9 as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in the state.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Gov. Mark Gordon made the announcement Saturday. He praised businesses for adapting to health orders and thanked residents for recognizing the strain on hospitals.

The updated health orders allow bars and restaurants to resume onsite consumption from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and they allow gyms to increase the number of participants in group fitness classes from 10 to 25.

Counties can still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with White House metrics.