1 dead, 2 in critical condition in Savannah mass shooting

(Correction: Police incorrectly said two people died in the previous version of this article. Police now say only one person has died. Also, an earlier version of this story said a 2-year-old was injured, however, that child is actually 18-months-old.)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A mass shooting in Savannah killed one person and left two others in critical condition.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), there are eight total victims in Friday night’s shooting. Arthur Milton, 20, was killed in the gunfire. Also a 13-year-old and an 18-month-old baby are both suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred near the Fred Wessels Home apartments on Avery Street. Shots rang out around 9 p.m. when a dark-colored or red car drove by the residence and fired into a crowd of people outside the home.

SPD said they have not identified any suspects and will continue interviewing witnesses.

Police Chief Roy Minter said a shooting occurred on the same street on Tuesday night but no witness came forward with details.

“Two days later we end up with a mass shooting at the same location,” Minter said. Minter described the shooting as a “senseless” act of gun violence, similar to what is seen across the U.S.

An enhanced police presence will be seen throughout the weekend in the Hostess City.

“It’s very disturbing especially when you see incidents like this that occur in the number of victims who are injured and especially when you’re talking about an infant child,” Minter said. Police say 60 bullet casings were recovered from the scene and the bullets also pierced cars and apartments as well.

Mayor Van Johnson addressed media in a zoom call Saturday afternoon and called on residents to step up and help police identify those involved.

“If you know something say something because if not we’ll be doing this again tomorrow night and I do not want to do this again tomorrow night,” Johnson said. He added, “if you’re sick and tired of it, then do something about it.”

Johnson pleaded to residents with information to step forward because if they don’t he says they’re to blame as well. Johnson said in order to defuse and prevent gun violence, communities need interrupters and interveners to alert law enforcement proactively.

Johnson said those who would like to remain anonymous can call Savannah Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 912-651-4362, the Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020. He also said residents can call him directly.

While homicides are down slightly, violent crime is up 12% in Savannah from the previous year, mostly non-fatal crimes, according to Johnson. Johnson also touched on the recent rise of mass shootings in the U.S. and how it has now impacted Savannah, too.

“We’ve watched these types of scenarios happen across the nation,” Johnson said. “We’ve watched it, we’ve sent out our thoughts and prayers and it’s finally reached us.”

“Right now, you know, my main concern is these young people, children have been shot. So what do we do?” Alderman Detric Leggett said. Leggett was on the scene Friday night talking to residents and the media.

“So right now I need answers and I need a good turn around I need all services, we need to pull all of our services to get all of our officers out to make sure we’re doing something that’s going to bring some people to justice behind this,” Leggett added.

Adlerman Kurtis Purtee said he will announce a community forum to address crime. He offered limited details but said church leaders, former police personnel and business owners will be involved. He also posted the following statement on Facebook.

“For years, former city officials and staff denied that Savannah had a gang problem. If you still believe that, you must be living under a rock! I have been saying this for years. I’ve worked several shootings and assaults stemming from gang violence over the years. I am so frustrated because this will take more than just the police. We need support from the community, from churches, and from those in our Criminal Justice system here in the county. Community policing has long been a program that is successful, but there needs to be a mix of specialized units that target these types of criminal activities. The time to ask is over. It is now time to demand that we as seek better from all of our partners. If you or someone you know has information about a crime and you stay silent, you are just as guilty as the person who committed the crime. If you don’t feel comfortable calling the police, contact CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. If you would rather call me, please do so! I will gladly pass information along to the investigators. My cell is (912) 346-3305. This will not stop until we take a deliberate, intentional approach. This will take all of us. Please stay safe and God Bless! – Kurtis” Alderman Kurtis Purtee

This is a developing story. Continue to return to this page for the latest updates.