One dead in Lansing Shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A man is dead after he was shot last night in the 3600 block of Donald Street.

According to Lansing Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 10:30 PM, Officers arrived on the scene and located a 31-year-old male, not responsive in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation, at this time, police don’t have a suspect in custody, and a motive remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855, the Lansing Police Department at 483-4600, or Crime Stoppers at 483-7867.