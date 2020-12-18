1 killed, 1 Hurt in Eaton County crash

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—One person died, and another was hospitalized following a crash in Eaton County last night.

It happened shortly before 7 P.M. at the intersection of W. St. Joe Hwy and N. Wheaton Rd.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s office, the crash involved two vehicles, One of the drivers was killed in the crash, and the other driver was transported to a hospital for treatment.

It is unknown at this time whether alcohol, drugs, or speed were a factor.

The accident remains under investigation by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.