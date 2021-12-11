1 person killed, 1 injured after crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Charlotte Fire Department says that a man was killed and a woman suffered serious injuries after a crash on I-69 south.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:45 p.m. and when they arrived they found a car had left the roadway and hit a tree near Cochran Rd. on 1-69 south.

Two people were in the car firefighters say, a man who was not breathing and was pronounced dead on the scene and a woman who was found with serious injuries but was alive.

Firefighters were able to get her out of the car and she was taken to the hospital.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.