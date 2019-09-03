12 rescued this Labor Day by marine boat crew

SAN DIEGO, CA (WLNS) – A boat crew on patrol rescued 12 people in two separate events within an hour of each other this Labor Day.
Th San Diego based Air and Marine Operations boat crew responded to a sinking 21-foot boat just after 1:00 p.m. within San Diego bay.
Nine people had abandoned the sinking boat and eventually were placed on a San Diego Harbor Police vessel. One woman complained about chest pains and was transferred to awaiting Emergency Medical Services.
Soon after, at around 2:00 p.m. the AMO boat crew heard a “May Day” call on their radio about a boat on fire in the San Diego bay.
The crew arrived on the scene and found a nearly 38-foot Sport Fisher boat with black smoke coming from the engine room.
The crew rescued three adults from the Sport Fisher boat and fought the fire in the boats’ engine room until the San Diego Harbor Police and United States Coast Guard arrived on scene.
Two agents who were part of the AMO crew, suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.
“I am proud of the work our Air and Marine boat crew conducted this busy Labor Day,” said Hunter Davis, Director of Air and Marine Operations in San Diego. “Their vigilance helped minimize the prospect that these events would have resulted in a tragic loss of life on the water.”
