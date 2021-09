JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The 12th District Court in Jackson, Michigan is asking for help in finding a wanted man.

Hale Llewellyn Peters IV, 45, is wanted for Operating While Intoxicated, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear and Contempt of Court.

If you have any information regarding Peters’ whereabouts, you can call/text the Warrant Office at 517-240-0559.