15 MSU student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State conducted 97 COVID-19 PCR tests from November 6-11 on student-athletes and staff members. Ninety-two (92) student-athletes were tested, with 15 positive tests, or 16 percent of student-athletes.

In addition, five staff members were tested, with two positive tests.

The individuals who tested positive will continue daily check-ins with athletic training staff while they stay in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staff, the MSU athletic department said.

Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.



Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted at least 3,016 COVID-19 clinical PCR tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been at least 2,560 tests on student-athletes, with 163 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 456 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off-campus, with 11 positive results.

Last week, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo was diagnosed with COVID-19.

