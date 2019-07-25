16 Marines arrested for human smuggling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) - A bill proposed by Representative Elissa Slotkin passed the House of Representatives Thursday.

The Short-Term Detention Standards Act, will extend the law to require Customs and Border Protection to ensure higher standards for the treatment of migrants in detention centers.

Her bill would include appropriate temporary shelter with access to bathroom and shower facilities as well as water, appropriate nutrition, hygiene, personal grooming items, and sanitation needs.

The Democrat from Michigan's 8th congressional district introduced the bill earlier this month.

The Homeland Security Act of 2002 guarantees migrants in short-term custody receive adequate access to food and water, but Slotkin’s two-page bill simply extends the law to require additional provisions.

Slotkin is a member of the Homeland Security Committee and sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary this week regarding the treatment of migrants.