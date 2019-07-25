A human smuggling investigation by the military led to the arrest of 16 Marines on Thursday.
Officials say the Marines are charged with various crimes ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses.
Another eight are being questioned about their alleged involvement in drug offenses as part of a separate investigation.
The arrests come only weeks after two Marines were were accused of smuggling three people across the border.
The Marine Corps said information gained from those arrests led to Thursday’s arrests.
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling
