17-year-old killed in Stockbridge TWP. crash

A 17-year-old has died following a crash in Stockbridge Township Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s department, the crash happened shortly before 3 P.M. on Brogan Rd north of M-106.

A vehicle headed north on Brogan Rd with 5 inside crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle with 2 occupants.

The driver of the northbound vehicle died as a result of his injuries. The other 4 passengers, a 17-year-old female, 16-year-old male, 17-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male were transported for serious injuries to a local hospital. They are all from the Ovid-Elsie area.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 50 yr old man from Chelsea and his 25 yr old daughter, were both transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and is being investigated by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team.