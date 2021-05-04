2 Asian women stabbed in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Asian women were stabbed in downtown San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., officials responded to the stabbing at 4th and Stockton St.

Medics transported both victims to the hospital for their injuries.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Over the past year, we’ve seen shocking acts of violence against Asian Americans.Many elderly, here in the Bay Area and across the nation.

We will continue to update this story.