INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cars were badly damaged after a crash at the intersection of Willoughby Rd. and Hagadorn Rd. in Alaiedon Township.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. today.

One car was badly damaged at the front and another was flipped on its roof.

The intersection was shutdown and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the East Lansing Police Department were on the scene.

Law enforcement on the scene said they are still investigating the incident.