2 killed in Lansing crash this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Two people were killed this morning, in a crash near S. Pennsylvania Ave near Keystone Ave.

Lansing Police tell 6 News, it happened shortly before 9 AM. When officers got on scene they found two vehicles.

In one vehicle, a sedan, police found both a male driver and male passenger who were in critical condition, they were taken to a hospital where they later died.

The other car was empty, and the driver and loan occupant had fled the scene on foot. He was later found and taken into custody.

Police say, it appears the sedan was traveling South on Pennsylvania making a turn East onto Keystone Avenue. The SUV was North on Pennsylvania and struck the sedan.

The speed of the Sedan appears to be one of the factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 517-483-4600.