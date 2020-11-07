2 men from Lansing killed in Ypsilanti Twp. crash

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WLNS) — Two construction workers from Lansing were killed yesterday, in a traffic crash in Ypsilanti Township.

DOUBLE FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH: Troopers from the Brighton Post investigate a double fatal traffic crash on E/B I-94 near Harris Rd in Ypsilanti Twp, Washtenaw County at 1:40 am on November 7, 2020. Preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle struck two construction workers in pic.twitter.com/WV5oJGvKhX — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) November 7, 2020



According to Michigan State Police, it happened this morning shortly before 2 AM, on Eastbound I-94 near Harris Road. A vehicle driving down the road hit the two men working in the area. They died on the scene.

Nicholas Andres Sada, a 23 year old man from Lansing and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose, a 23 year old man from Lansing. Both died on scene. The investigation continues. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) November 7, 2020

Police identified them as 23-year-old Nicholas Sada, and 23-year-old Davyon Desmon-Arelies Rose both of Lansing.

Police say the driver was a 29-year-old female from Bellville. She was arrested and taken to the Washtenaw County Jail.

Alcohol is expected to have played a role in the crash. The driver has not been formally charged.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated