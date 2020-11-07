2 men from Lansing killed in Ypsilanti Twp. crash

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WLNS) — Two construction workers from Lansing were killed yesterday, in a traffic crash in Ypsilanti Township.


According to Michigan State Police, it happened this morning shortly before 2 AM, on Eastbound I-94 near Harris Road. A vehicle driving down the road hit the two men working in the area. They died on the scene.

Police identified them as 23-year-old Nicholas Sada, and 23-year-old Davyon Desmon-Arelies Rose both of Lansing.

Police say the driver was a 29-year-old female from Bellville. She was arrested and taken to the Washtenaw County Jail.

Alcohol is expected to have played a role in the crash. The driver has not been formally charged.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar