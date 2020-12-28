Two teens killed in Eaton County crash

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Two male teens ages 15 and 16-years-old were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Eaton County.

According to Michigan State Police, its preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling South on Perkey Rd when it did not stop for a stop sign. The vehicle then struck a pickup truck that was heading on M-50 (Clinton Trail).

The investigation remains ongoing. pic.twitter.com/f5Tna3cLu4 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) December 28, 2020

The pickup truck was occupied by two adults and a child who were all transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The car that didn’t stop for the stop sign was carrying four teens, two of the four died on the scene, the other two both ages 15-year-old were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 15-year-old who was killed was from Eaton Rapids, the 16-year-old was from Holt.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details were made available at this time.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.