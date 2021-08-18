21-year-old killed in Leslie crash identified

LESLIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– On Wednesday the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department released the name of the 21-year-old killed in a crash early Tuesday morning.

Mikhail Randall Kleiman died after he drove off the road and struck trees on Southbound US 127 shortly before 7 a.m. near Covert Rd in Leslie Township.

The vehicle was the only one involved and the crash, and Kleiman was the only one inside at the time.

The crash is still being investigated and the Sheriff’s Department is asking witnesses to contact the office at 517-676-8231.