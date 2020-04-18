25,000 masks, touchless thermometers among Justin Verlander and Kate Upton’s aid for Detroit first responders

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander takes part in a news conference, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Houston. The Astros will host the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of an American League Division Series on Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DETROIT (WLNS) – Justin Verlander spent more than a decade in Detroit, a city that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

So it’s no surprise that Verlander and his wife Kate Upton announced plans Friday to pitch in and help the city’s first responders in a big way, as part of Verlander’s plan to donate his weekly paycheck during MLB’s shutdown.

“With such deep ties to this amazing and resilient city we wanted to focus our efforts on supporting both the community and first responders,” Verlander wrote on Instagram, calling Detroit “a city so close to our hearts.”

Verlander and Upton’s plans various donations, thanks to partnerships with aligning businesses:

25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department;

Face shields for every police officer, paramedic and fire fighter in Detroit;

Touchless thermometers for Detroit police;

Donations to Feed the Frontlines Detroit to support local restaurants and deliver meals to healthcare workers and first responders

This article was adapted from MLive.