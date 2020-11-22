LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Thousands of lights are displayed for the 26th annual ‘Wonderland of Lights’ at Potter Park Zoo.

People are welcomed to walk around the zoo and enjoy the display, accompanied by holiday music.

If you plan on going there are some rules to follow, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Masks are required at all times when you come into the zoo, and we do have capacity limits so registering or reserving your entrance time before you come in is really beneficial to make sure you aren’t waiting in the cold.” Said Carolyn Fabro, Special Projects Coordinator for Potter Park Zoological Society.

‘Wonderland of Lights’ is open Thursdays – Sundays from 5-8 P.M.

The display will be up until December 27th.