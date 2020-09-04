3 die in overnight Lansing fire

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Three people, including two children, have died in a housefire overnight in Lansing.

According to statement from the Lansing Fire Department, a 53-year-old woman, and 8-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy were found inside the burning home.

The fire was reported at 11:45 p.m. Thursday at a house in the 1400 block of Elizabeth Street.

When crews arrived they found fire coming from the front and side windows of the single story house.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated online