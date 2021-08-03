3 employees shot, suspected gunman killed at SmileDirectClub warehouse

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three employees were shot and the suspected gunman died after he was shot by a police officer while fleeing the scene of a Tennessee business early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the SmileDirectClub warehouse in Antioch just after 6 a.m.

Metro police reported a man who works the day shift at the business came in during a shift change and opened fire. A total of three employees were shot — one in the chest, another in the abdomen and a third in the leg, according to Metro police.

One of the victims was in critical condition, but Metro police did not specify which one.

Another employee injured their leg as they were running away from the shooting.

The suspected gunman fled from the building and encountered officers at a nearby intersection. The Metro police spokesperson said an officer demanded the shooter drop the gun, a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, but he did not.

Metro police said the suspected shooter then pointed the gun toward the officers and was shot by police. Officers rendered aid and the man was taken to a medical facility where he died.

The gunman had only worked at the business for a short time, according to police. His identity was not immediately released.

A witness told WKRN she saw a man come from around the building and begin firing a weapon, shooting out the front doors of the building. She also said the security guard was injured in the shooting.

SmileDirectClub released a statement regarding the shooting, saying: