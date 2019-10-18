LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to producing and distributing child pornography.
Matthew Dimitrie of Hazel Park was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison by an Oakland County judge.
“Our office will use every available resource to prosecute those who prey on Michigan’s children to the fullest extent of the law,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a written statement today.
Michigan State Police used a search warrant on Dimitrie’s home and his cell phone was seized, which contained evidence.
37-year-old man pleads guilty to child porn charges
