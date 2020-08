LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police tell 6 News that around 2:30 this morning officers were dispatched to a home near West Cesar Chavez Avenue and North Chestnut Street in reports of shots fired.



According to Lansing police one 39 year old female was shot in the hand and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating this case and we will update you with information as soon as it becomes available on air, online, and on our 6 News app.