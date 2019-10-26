“40 days is a long time, but it was worth it” Union members back to work after an almost six week strike

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– After a 40-day strike, United Auto Worker members are finally heading back to work.

UAW members voted on the tentative deal with General Motors this week. Today, those votes were tallied and the deal was ratified.

Around 4:45 p.m. today, workers started to leave the picket line and some are waiting to hear when they’ll be going back to work.

Some workers are already back on the assembly line and reported for a 10 p.m. shift on Friday night.

Now that the almost six week strike is over, some workers say the wait has been rewarding.

“40 days is a long time but it was worth it, To get what you have to get it took 40 days I’m fine with that,” said UAW-GM worker, Theodore Gatson Jr. “it’s not for me it’s for the people that are coming up behind me that are younger than me and don’t have all the benefits that I have right now to see them get some of that it’s worth it, it was worth it.”

Being off the job for 40 days, some workers say getting back in the same routine could be a challenge.

“I know when we get back to work it’s going to be tough, because we have been off for these six weeks you know, forty days,” said UAW-GM temporary worker, Melissa Stewart.

So, do workers think the deal was everything they wanted?

“I voted yes for the contract, after thirty days, forty days of negotiation, at this point all they’re going to do is move punctuation marks around,” said UAW-GM worker, Michael Sprague.

“I wish that our contract involved the temps more than it did, but I think they’re getting a fair contract and I think this a good contract for us,” said UAW-GM worker, Patty Budd.

While some workers say the days were tough and the weeks were long, they saw the strike as an opportunity to bond with other workers.

“I enjoyed being out to be honest with ya, had some comradery with a lot of people out there, that I normally don’t see a regular basis everyday and you get to talk to them, get to know them and it was nice being with them,” said Gatson.

And meet workers you normally wouldn’t get the chance to even interact with.

“You’ve got to meet a lot of people that you work with that you would never ever meet, you know being in different departments and everything,” said Stewart.

But one thing is for sure… “It’s time to go back to work,” said Gatson.