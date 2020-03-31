40-year-old Lansing man in critical condition after shooting in Bunker Hill Township

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A 40-year-old Lansing man has been identified as the victim in a shooting that occurred in the afternoon March 30 in Lansing.

Lansing Police responded to the scene of a shooting at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Lansing Police were dispatched to 401 W. Greenlawn, the location of McLaren Hospital, for a male shooting victim who was dropped off.



Responding Officers were told the vehicle that brought the victim to the emergency room abruptly left. Upon arrival, officers made contact with hospital staff and the victim.

The victim is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.



Information has led to an address in the 5000 block of Haynes Rd in Bunkerhill Township, where the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene investigating a shooting.