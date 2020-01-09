TUCSON, Ariz. (WLNS) – A 41-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison today for his role in the murder of a border patrol agent in 2010.
A federal jury found that Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes was part of an armed crew of bandits that murdered Agent Brian Terry while they were attempting to rob drug smugglers transporting drugs from Mexico into the United States.
Osorio-Arellanes was convicted of nine counts, including first degree murder, second degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, assault on four border patrol agents and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.
On December 14th Agent Terry’s border patrol unit was in a rural area of Arizona to stop an armed crew that was robbing drug traffickers. The team saw a group of five bandits armed with assault rifles who opened fire at the agents.
A fatal bullet fired by one of the bandits hit Agent Terry in the lower back.
Osorio-Arellanes is the sixth of seven defendants in this case to be convicted and sentenced to date.
41-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of border patrol agent
