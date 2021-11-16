43% of Michigan’s car vs. deer crashes happen during hunting season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As firearm deer season gets underway, get ready to see more deer out on the roads.

In fact, more than 43 percent of car vs. deer crashes in Michigan happen during the months of October, November and December, according to AAA.



“We have seen probably three or four times as many cars in the last three to four weeks than we would normally see from car-deer hits,” said Josh Tripp, owner of a local body shop.

Tripp says now through January is the most dangerous time on the roads when it comes to deer, and damages can be costly and timely

“The normal deer accident takes three to five days to fix, recently we have been seeing cars that are two weeks, maybe even more to fix.”

Just yesterday in Jackson County, Michigan State Police responded to nine calls for car vs. deer crashes.

If a deer should happen to run across your path officials say:

“Don’t swerve, don’t veer for the deer, just keep going straight. You never want to swerve to avoid deer, because you never know, you could run into an oncoming car or tree.

“You may see one deer, there might be a second or third because deer travel in packs or herds,” said Brian Olesyk with the Michigan State Police.

As for Tripp, he says it will be a long few months ahead, but he and his staff are ready for it.

“The guys are working a lot of hours. I was just out there asking if they can work some extra hours for us.”

